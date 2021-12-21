Beyoncé and Her Kids Make Theme Song For Grandma Tina Knowles' New Show

Tina Knowles-Lawson didn't have to look far when seeking out a theme song for her new Facebook Watch series, Talks With Mama Tina. The 67-year-old mom of Beyoncé and Solange Knowles recruited her grandchildren for the special tune.

Tina previewed the series and the song on Instagram Tuesday, posting a preview clip which included guests Kevin Hart, Zendaya, Ciara, Kelly Rowland, and Tiffany Haddish.

The theme song starts off with Tina's four grandkids -- Solange's son, Julez, 17, and Beyoncé's children, Blue Ivy, 9, and twins Sir and Rumi, 4, shouting, "Let's talk about it, grandma!"

It then cuts to Beyoncé singing, "Whatever it is, we can talk about it. Tell me how you feel, we can talk about it. Say what's on your mind, we can talk about it. Simple conversations with no limitations, come and have a talk with Mama Tina."

Tina was clearly appreciative of the special treatment, writing, "Thank you to my baby @beyonce and my beautiful grand babies for making this special theme song for the show."

The new host is excited to have "honest heartfelt conversations" and to share her "famous gumbo" with the stars and some of their moms.

Back in May, Tina spoke with ET about getting more time with her family in quarantine.

"The best thing was, of course, seeing my grandchildren almost every day. I think it made us appreciate each other," she told ET of the best part of 2020. "Seeing friends and seeing family, you realize what was important, so I think a lot of good came from it."

Talks With Mama Tina premieres on Facebook Watch starting Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 2 p.m. ET.