Beyoncé Has Actual Bee Hives on Her Roof and Is Building a Hemp and Honey Farm

Beyoncé has an actual Beyhive in the works! The Queen Bey opened up about her new hobby during her recent Harper's Bazaar cover story.

It seems the 39-year-old pop icon developed some new interests during quarantine that have had a lasting effect.

"During quarantine, I went from overindulgences to creating positive rituals drawing from past generations and putting my own spin on things," Beyonce explained to the magazine. "I discovered CBD on my last tour, and I’ve experienced its benefits for soreness and inflammation. It helped with my restless nights and the agitation that comes from not being able to fall asleep."

Beyonce also found a benefit to the insect that has become her symbol -- bees!

Harper’s Bazaar/Campbell Addy

"I found healing properties in honey that benefit me and my children," she shared. "And now I’m building a hemp and a honey farm. I’ve even got hives on my roof!"

Beyonce is excited for her hives, not just for her own benefits but for those of her daughters, Blue Ivy, 9, and Rumi, 4.

"I’m so happy that my daughters will have the example of those rituals from me," she added. "One of my most satisfying moments as a mom is when I found Blue one day soaking in the bath with her eyes closed, using blends I created and taking time for herself to decompress and be at peace."