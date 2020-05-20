Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez and More to Join YouTube's Giant List of 2020 Commencement Guests

YouTube's virtual commencement ceremony, Dear Class of 2020, is amping up the star power for it's already jam-packed graduation event.

Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez and Demi Lovato are among the slate of additional superstars who will be participating the the massive virtual event, YouTube announced Tuesday.

Beyoncé has been tapped to deliver "an inspirational message to the 2020 class," while the other celebs recently added to the growing lineup are slated to make "guest appearances" throughout the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Camila Cabello, Chloe X Halle, Lizzo, Maluma, CNCO, Doja Cat, and Megan Thee Stallion have all been added to the list of musicians who will be delivering special performances for the graduating class.

The newly announced guests also include Janelle Monáe, Bill and Melinda Gates, author John Green, La La Anthony, Andy Cohen, Lana Condor, Misty Copeland, Kevin Durant, Finneas, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Hasan Minhaj, Antoni Porowski, Phoebe Robinson, Michael Strahan, Ciara and Russell Wilson, Yara Shahidi and others.

The group of celebs join a stacked slate of previously announced speakers and performers, including President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, Kelly Rowland, Kerry Washington, BTS, Malala Yousafzai and Zendaya.

Any student who is part of the graduating class of 2020 can upload their own video to participate in the celebration at the Dear Class of 2020 website. The deadline for submissions is Friday, May 22.

The YouTube Originals' Dear Class of 2020 global commencement ceremony kicks off June 6 at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT. Check here for more information.