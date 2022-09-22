Beyoncé's Summer 2023 'Renaissance' Tour Seemingly Confirmed at Live Auction

Beyhive, get your coins ready! Over the weekend, Beyoncé and JAY-Z made a fabulous appearance at the WACO Theater's Wearable Art Gala where an auction item seemingly confirmed rumors that the 41-year-old's highly anticipated Renaissance Tour is kicking off next summer.

In a photo shared from the event, a screen presents a message offering the unique opportunity to see Beyoncé live in concert after her latest record-breaking album. "United x WACO offers you a chance to see Beyoncé on her Renaissance Tour starting in the summer of 2023 at any of United’s national and international destinations around the world," the package description reads.

Valued at $20,000, the concert package includes two first-class international United Airline Polaris tickets to select cities, with three-night hotel accommodations at a Marriott Property, as well as two concert tickets to Beyoncé’s 2023 tour, and a guided backstage tour with the singer herself.

🚨 | The official announcement of #RENAISSANCE World Tour will be on Black Friday, according to the same insider who leaked the Harry Styles dates.



Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/caUC8kVSrJ — Beyoncé Press. (@beyoncepress) October 23, 2022

Though the final price of the package is unconfirmed, a fan who attended the event tweeted that the package was won at a price tag of $150,000.

Speculation that a tour was imminent began in September, when Page Six -- citing multiple insider sources -- claimed that the star was already booking out stadiums around the world for next summer and that an official announcement could be arriving soon.

The Renaissance Tour would be Beyoncé's first live tour since 2017, when she and husband JAY-Z hit the road for their joint On The Run II tour.

Beyoncé has yet to officially announce or comment on the tour.

That wasn't the only exciting moment at the gala for the singer's fans! The event's most coveted auction item -- a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings that Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, was wearing that evening -- led to some excitement when Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy, engaged in a bit of a bidding war with Mielle Organics founder, Monique Rodriguez and her husband Melvin for the prize.

The earrings previously belonged to the Renaissance artist and in videos shared from the event, Blue, with the supervision of her mom and dad, enthusiastically put herself in the running for the precious pair.

Rodriguez and her husband ultimately went home with the earrings at a final bidding price of $105,000, but Blue Ivy did land herself a win against Tyler Perry for another item.

The Jazzman’s Blues director told ET's Kevin Frazier that he lost out on an expensive piece of artwork of the late Chadwick Boseman to the tween.

"I didn't have the chance to because the auction started late," he recalled. "And Blue Ivy sitting over there with the paddle, and I was like, 'I know this kid's gonna come at me tonight.' She's 11 looking like she's 21. I'm like, 'This girl's growing up so quickly, we're getting old.'"