'Big Brother All-Stars' Cast Revealed! See All the Houseguests Competing on Season 22

The new season of Big Brother All-Stars kicked off Wednesday night, and some fan favorites returned for another shot at the grand prize. The two-hour premiere saw all the Houseguests come together for the show's first-ever move-in special.

For the first time in the show's history, the full cast of Houseguests wasn't revealed until the premiere, and fans got a chance to see which returning contestants will be vying for the $500,000 grand prize yet again.

From previous winners, fan favorites, respected strategists and even a few who never got a chance to shine, the Houseguests of season 22 know what they're doing and how to play the game.

Here's a look at everyone competing for the grand prize and the glory this time around.

CBS

Bayleigh Dayton

Previous Season: 20

Notable Big Brother History: Bayleigh had a showmance with fellow Houseguest Swaggy C, which actually panned out and the two are now married.

CBS

Christmas Abbot

Previous Season: 19

Notable Big Brother History: Placed 3rd in her season, despite breaking her foot during the first week in the house and undergoing surgery.

CBS

Cody Calafiore

Previous Season: 16

Notable Big Brother History: Wound up the runner-up for his season, behind winner Derrick Levasseur.

CBS

Dani Briones

Previous Seasons: 8 and 13

Notable Big Brother History: This will be Dani's third time as a Houseguest. She was the season 8 runner-up, and she ended up marrying fellow season 13 contestant Dominic Briones.

CBS

David Alexander

Previous Season: 21

Notable Big Brother History: David got "banished" due to a surprising first night twist and was eliminated on the first day of season 21.

CBS

Da'Vonne Rogers

Previous Seasons: 17 and 18

Notable Big Brother History: Da'Vonne was the second House Guest eliminated during her first season, and returned the following season, but was eliminated in Week 6.

CBS

Enzo Palumbo

Previous Season: 12

Notable Big Brother History: Enzo made it to the finals of Season 12, on the strength of The Brigade, one of the most powerful alliances in the show's history. He ended up finishing in third place.

CBS

Ian Terry

Previous Season: 14

Notable Big Brother History: When Terry emerged victorious as the season 14 champ, he made Big Brother history as the younger winner the show had ever seen -- a record he still holds.

CBS

Janelle Pierzina

Previous Seasons: 6, 7 and 14.

Notable Big Brother History: After finishing third in seasons 6 and 7 -- and earning the title of America’s Favorite Houseguest during season 6 -- she came back for season 14. This will be her fourth season in the Big Brother house.

CBS

Kaysar Ridha

Previous Seasons: 6 and 7

Notable Big Brother History: Like Janelle Pierzina, Kaysar this will also be Kaysar's second attempt at winning big during an All-Stars season.

CBS

Keesha Smith

Previous Season: 10

Notable Big Brother History: While she came in fourth during her season, she walked away with the coveted honor of America's Favorite Houseguest.

CBS

Kevin “KC” Campbell

Previous Season: 11

Notable Big Brother History: Kevin got to the finals during his season and ended up finishing in third place.

CBS

Memphis Garrett

Previous Season: 10

Notable Big Brother History: Memphis made it to the finals with Dan Gheesling as part of famed Renegades alliance, and finished the season as runner-up.

CBS

Nicole Anthony

Previous Season: 21

Notable Big Brother History: Nicole earned the title of America's Favorite Houseguest after coming in third during her season.

CBS

Nicole Franzel

Previous Seasons: 16 and 18

Notable Big Brother History: Nicole became the first woman to beat a man in the final two when she was voted the winner of season 18.

CBS

Tyler Crispen

Previous Season: 20

Notable Big Brother History: Tyler was the runner-up for his season, and also earned the title of America's Favorite Houseguest.

Big Brother All-Stars airs Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET, with the weekly live eviction show, hosted by Julie Chen Moonves.