'Big Brother' Reveals Season 23 Houseguests

It's time to meet the cast of Big Brother season 23.

On Thursday, CBS revealed the 16 houseguests who will be competing for the $500,000 grand prize this summer, which will have a theme of BB Beach Club. The new crop of houseguests will enter the house during the 90-minute live premiere on Wednesday, July 7.

As previously revealed to ET by Big Brother producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan, the premiere episode will end with a "double-or-nothing offer that may be too good to refuse" for some houseguests. They will also begin the season competing in teams.

Among the season 23 houseguests are a flight attendant, make-up artist, safety officer, start-up founder, farmer, professional dancer, kindergarten teacher, forensic scientist and an attorney, with their ages ranging from 21 to 40. Following CBS' directive last November that its reality shows feature casts at least 50 percent diverse beginning this year, half the Big Brother houseguests are BIPOC.

"We want great personalities, diversity of background experiences, age, where they're from, what they do, all of that plays into it. But it's interesting. We really just a unique mix of people each season. I say this every season, but it really does feel like personalities that we have not seen before. And we love that," Grodner told ET's Kevin Frazier of the cast. "Diversity of experience with the show as well because we have a lot of super fans, but we also have people that are new and I think that'll be fun to see."

"We're always for people that we feel are authentic," Meehan added. "We're really looking for authenticity and then like Allison said, layers. Because this is a marathon. They're in this house for three months. They can bring different things to the game and surprise you along the way. That's always what we're looking for."

Big Brother will air Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays -- which will feature live evictions hosted by Julie Chen Moonves -- all season long, with the 24-hour live feed available to stream on Paramount+.

Meet the 16 houseguests competing on season 23 of Big Brother below.

Name: Alyssa Lopez

Age: 24 (will turn 25 on 7/17/21)

Hometown: Sarasota, Fla.

Current City: Sarasota, Fla.

Occupation: Swimwear Designer

Name: Azah Awasum (pronounced AH-suh oh-WAH-sum)

Age: 30

Hometown: Baltimore, Md.

Current City: Baltimore, Md.

Occupation: Director of Sales Operations

Name: Brent Champagne

Age: 28

Hometown: Cranston, R.I.

Current City: Cranston, R.I.

Occupation: Flight Attendant

Name: Britini D’Angelo (pronounced BRIT-knee)

Age: 24

Hometown: Niagara Falls, N.Y.

Current City: Niagara Falls, N.Y.

Occupation: Kindergarten Teacher

Name: Christian Birkenberger

Age: 23

Current City: Harwinton, Conn.

Occupation: General Contractor Assistant

Name: Christie Valdiserri (pronounced val-dah-SER-ee)

Age: 27

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.

Current City: North Hollywood, Calif.

Occupation: Professional Dancer

Name: Derek Frazier

Age: 29

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.

Current City: Philadelphia, Pa.

Occupation: Safety Officer

Name: Derek Xiao (pronounced SH-ow)

Age: 24

Hometown: Baltimore, MD

Current City: New York, N.Y.

Occupation: Start-Up Founder

Name: Brandon “Frenchie” French

Age: 34

Hometown: Camden, Tenn.

Current City: Clarksville, Tenn.

Occupation: Farmer

Name: Hannah Chaddha (pronounced CHA-duh)

Age: 21

Hometown: Chicago, Ill.

Current City: Chicago, Ill.

Occupation: Graduate Student

Name: Kyland Young

Age: 29 (will turn 30 on 7/13/21)

Hometown: San Bernardino County, Calif.

Current City: Venice Beach, Calif.

Occupation: Account Executive

Name: Sarah Steagall (pronounced STEE-gull)

Age: 27 (will turn 28 on 8/9/21)

Hometown: Boiling Springs, SC

Current City: Ft. Myers, Fla.

Occupation: Forensic Scientist

Name: Tiffany Mitchell

Age: 40 (will turn 41 on 8/5/21)

Hometown: Detroit, Mich.

Current City: Detroit, Mich.

Occupation: Phlebotomist

Name: Travis Long

Age: 22

Hometown: Austin, Texas

Current City: Honolulu, Hawaii

Occupation: Tech Sales Consultant

Name: Whitney Williams

Age: 30

Hometown: Portland, Ore.

Current City: Portland, Ore.

Occupation: Make-Up Artist

Name: Xavier Prather (pronounced PRAY-thur)

Age: 27

Hometown: Kalamazoo, Mich.

Current City: Milwaukee, Wis.

Occupation: Attorney

Big Brother premieres Wednesday, July 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. For more, watch below.

