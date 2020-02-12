'Big Brother' Stars Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott Are Dating

There's a new couple in town. Big Brother: All Star alums Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott are officially dating after competing in season 22 of the CBS reality show. Christmas confirmed their relationship and made it Instagram official by posting a number of photos of the two together on her social media page on Tuesday.

"Love is not found, it’s built. ❤️ @memphisgarrett," she wrote, adding the hashtags, "#2020 #unexpected #christmasabbott #memphisgarrett #bb22."

She also posted a selfie on her Instagram Story, with the song "Something to Talk About" by Bonnie Raitt.

Instagram Story

Romance rumors between the two first sparked in November after the two were photographed hanging out in a bar in Florida last month. Christmas and Memphis also confirmed their boyfriend-girlfriend relationship status to E! News On Tuesday, sharing how they got together.

"I really didn't think that it would happen for me," Christmas told the site. "I wasn't looking for a relationship, I was there to WIN. It's so wild to have this experience because we reverse engineered how society promotes falling in love. Memphis and I got to know one another through real conversations, building trust with each other and not starting with a physical connection. That's a rare thing!"

Before moving into the Big Brother house, Memphis told ET that he thought about entertaining a showmance with Christmas. In October, after being booted from the Big Brother house, Memphis touched on his relationship with his now girlfriend. At the time, Memphis was dating someone else.

"I have a beautiful, amazing woman at home. But I wanted to throw out one name for you guys and it was Christmas, and it was funny because I didn’t know she was going in the house at all and I thought it was pretty ironic when she showed up," he told ET. "But again, I had never met Christmas before, so I was going off of nothing, basically, besides her show. So, me and Christmas have a great relationship. We’re very similar, we’re both Sagittarius, we both have young boys. So, I have a great rapport with her and I’m sure we’ll be friends for a really long time."

When asked how she would describe her and Memphis' bond inside the house, Christmas told ET, "Memphis is just a guy that I really enjoy spending time with."

"I get to pick on him. He helped me a lot coping being away from my family and my son," she explained. "We're both single parents that have little boys. So we just had a lot in common. And he was a really great friend, and he was in my alliance."

