'Big George Foreman' Trailer Explores the Legendary Boxer's Life and Legacy

You know the name. You've watched the fights. You owned the grill. Now, George Foreman is giving fans a closer look at his life and legacy in a new biopic, Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World.

Starring Khris Davis as the legendary fighter, the film tracks Foreman's rise to fame, from his impoverished and troubled childhood in Houston's Fifth Ward, to his early success at the 1968 Olympics, to when he stunned the world by knocking out Joe Frazier to win his first heavyweight title in 1973.

Foreman's story also includes him stepping away from the sport after a religious epiphany that led him to take on the challenge of spreading the word of God over getting punched in the face. "Some days it feels about the same," he quips in the trailer.

And, of course, there's his triumphant return to the sport at 46 to become the oldest world heavyweight champion in history. Watch the full trailer below:

The film also stars Forest Whitaker as Doc Broadus, the boxer’s longtime trainer, and Sullivan Jones as Muhammad Ali, Foreman's legendary rival at the 1974 Rumble in the Jungle match in Zaire.

Big George Foreman is in theaters April 28.