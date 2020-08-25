Big Sean Raps About Losing a Baby in New 'Deep Reverence' Song

Big Sean fans are calling attention to an emotional lyric in the artist's new track, "Deep Reverence." At one point in the song, Big Sean raps, "Should be a billionaire based on the time off I'm not taking. Probably why the s**t around me get crazy and we lost the baby."

Fans took notice of the line and went on Twitter to speculate if the "we" the 32-year-old emcee was referring to was him and girlfriend Jhené Aiko.

The track also features the late Nipsey Hussle, who was shot and killed in 2019. Sean posted a throwback photo of the two on Monday when he released the song. "Rest In Power bro! The World miss you n need to hear your voice! DEEP REVERENCE OUT NOW 🏁💙🙏🏾," he captioned the pic.

In addition to Sean talking about losing a baby, fans pointed out the lyrics where the rapper says the death of Hussle led him to squash his feud with Kendrick Lamar.

"After what happened to Nipsey I reached out to Kendrick. There wasn’t even no real issues there to begin with. Lack of communication and wrong information from people fueled by the ego it’s like mixing flames with diesel," he raps.

Sean also has a line where he admits to struggling with anxiety and depression. "In high school, I learned chemistry, biology, but not how to cope with anxiety, or how I could feel like I'm by myself on an island with depression on all sides of me," he says in the song.

As for Hussle's part, he kicks off the track with the epic lyric, "F**k rap, I’m a street legend, block love me with a deep reverence."

Just over a year after the death of Hussle, news broke that Sean's ex, Naya Rivera, was found dead after going missing at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California.

Here's a look at the rapper's tribute to his former fiancee: