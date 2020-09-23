Bill and Hillary Clinton Join Mourners to Pay Their Respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Supreme Court

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton were on the steps of the Supreme Court on Wednesday to honor the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who is currently in repose at the government building in Washington, D.C. until Thursday.

Both dressed in dark suits, the Clintons participated in a moment of silence along with thousands that showed up to mourn Ginsburg, who died last Friday after complications with metastatic cancer. She was 87.

"So grateful for the opportunity to pay my respects to one of my, and America’s, greatest heroes," Hillary Clinton tweeted after their visit.

Just moments after news broke of her death, Bill Clinton, who nominated Ginsburg to the high court in 1993, tweeted about her legacy.

"We have lost one of the most extraordinary Justices ever to serve on the Supreme Court," the 74-year-old politician wrote. "Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s life and landmark opinions moved us closer to a more perfect union. And her powerful dissents reminded us that we walk away from our Constitution’s promise at our peril."

Hillary Clinton, 72, also paid tribute to Ginsburg after hearing of her passing. "Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me. There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG," she wrote before tweeting out a lengthier statement.

"This is a devastating personal loss for so many. But more than that, it is a devastating loss for our country," she later tweeted. "Her memory is already a blessing. May it also be a call to continue her work for justice and equality under the law."

Ginsburg will lie in repose at the Supreme Court until Thursday before becoming the first woman and first Jewish person to ever lie in state inside the Capitol building on Friday. She will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery next week.