Bill and Melinda Gates Reunite for Their Charitable Foundation 1 Year After Divorce

Bill Gates and his ex-wife, Melinda French Gates, are showing their dedication to philanthropy. The former couple proved this week that they are still committed to working together to make a positive change in the world.

Bill and Melinda -- who finalized their high-profile divorce in August 2021 -- came together at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation's 2022 Goalkeepers event in New York City on Tuesday and Wednesday, which was held in person for the first time after a two-year hiatus amid the pandemic.

The pair both attended the Goalkeepers 2022 Global Goals Awards ceremony and posed alongside the honorees -- which included a climate change activist, a journalist, a nonprofit organizer and the president of the European Commission.

Melinda spoke with Bloomberg TV ahead of the event and addressed how she and her ex-husband are still working in collaboration on their foundation and its many efforts.

"We met for the first time with our board of trustees last week in person," Melinda shared. "What I think they would all tell you is that Bill and Melinda remain completely committed to this institution and to working effectively together. And that’s what we’re doing today."

Bill and Melinda announced in early May 2021 that they decided to end their marriage after 27 years. The two had been married since January 1994 and share three children together. Three months later, their divorce was finalized.

This past May, Bill opened up about the divorce, in an interview with Britain's The Times, and said, "I feel lucky that I get to work with her... We have the annual employee meeting at the Foundation and the Giving Pledge and the annual meeting in June that she and I host together."

