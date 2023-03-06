Bill Gates' Daughter Jennifer Gives Birth to First Child -- See the Sweet Pic

Bill Gates is a first time grandpa! On Friday, Bill and Melinda Gates' oldest daughter, Jennifer Gates, shared that she and husband Nayel Nassar welcomed their first child.

The couple broke the news on their Instagram accounts. "Sending love from our healthy little family 💓🙏🥰," both Jennifer and Nayel wrote.

The new parents didn't share a picture of their baby's face, but did post a photo of them holding their child's feet in their hands.

So far, no further details such as the baby's name, gender or official birthday have been announced.

Jennifer who is a medical student, and Nayel shared the news they were expecting their first child in November.

"thankful. 💚🍼," Jennifer, 26, captioned a photo of her and her husband posing together while she showed off her baby bump in a green dress.

Jennifer and Nayel tied the knot in October 2021, and celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary with a look back at their nuptials.

"365 days ago we committed to forever. 🌎," Jennifer wrote. "Our wedding was the most otherworldly, magical celebration, but being married is even better. Grateful we can relive these memories today 💕."

Nayel took to his Instagram to celebrate at the time, writing, "10/16/21 Easily the best day of my life. Happy anniversary to my incredible wife @jenniferkgates. This year with you flew by but what brings me the most joy and comfort is knowing we have countless more to live together. Love you more than you know ❤️."

Jennifer is the oldest child of Bill and Melinda. The couple, who split in 2021, are also parents of Phoebe, 20, and Rory, 23.