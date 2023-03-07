Bill Hader's 'Barry' Ending With Season 4: Watch the 'Arresting' Teaser

Bill Hader's Barry has reached the end of its road.

HBO's dark comedy will officially sign off after the upcoming fourth season, which kicks off with back-to-back episodes Sunday, April 16, the premium cable network announced Tuesday. The remaining six episodes will roll out weekly until the series finale on May 28.

“It’s been an amazing journey making this show, and it’s bittersweet that the story has come to its natural conclusion," Hader said in a statement announcing the series' swan song.

“After three masterful seasons of Barry, we are eager for viewers to see the powerful, complex and hilarious conclusion to Barry Berkman’s story," said Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President of HBO and HBO Max Comedy Programming. "It has been a pleasure working with this immensely talented team including Bill Hader, Alec Berg, Aida Rodgers and the entire exceptional cast and crew.”

According to HBO's season 4 synopsis, "Cousineau (Henry Winkler) is hailed as a hero as Barry’s (Hader) arrest has shocking consequences. It’s all been leading up to this -- the explosive and hilarious final chapter of Barry."

The ensemble includes Stephen Root as Monroe Fuches, Sarah Goldberg as Sally, Anthony Carrigan as Noho Hank and Robert Wisdom as Jim Moss. Returning cast members include Michael Irby as Cristobal, Fred Melamed as Tom Posorro, Andrew Leeds as Leo, Patrick Fischler as Lon Oneil and Jessy Hodges as Lindsay.

In the "arresting" final season teaser, an incarcerated Barry seeks support and guidance from Cousineau, who tells him, "Hey, Barry, I got you." But Barry begins to see visions while he's locked up and in two brief scenes, he's seen going a little mad in solitary confinement.

It ends with a battered Barry telling someone over the phone, "So help me God, if I get out of here, I'm coming for you." Watch below.

Hader explained why it was time to say goodbye to Barry.

"What happens in season 4 is structurally radical in some ways, but it made sense for what I think the characters needed to go through, and what I think the whole show is always kind of headed towards," he told Variety. "You realize, well, we could pad a lot of stuff, and just make story. But if we’re going forward, it ends in season 4."

Even though there won't be more episodes after this season, Hader isn't looking at the final installment as a series finale -- not necessarily anyway.

"I’ve never seen it in terms of a TV show, I guess -- even though it is a TV show," he said when asked about good series finales he's seen. "Even when we’re cutting right now, I don’t even think I’ve ever referred to it as the 'series finale' when we’re working on the last episode. It’s just the end of the story, you know what I mean?"

Barry returns Sunday, April 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.