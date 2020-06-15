Billie Eilish Demands Justice for Rayshard Brooks After His Death

Billie Eilish is speaking out following Rayshard Brooks' death. The 18-year-old singer took to Instagram on Sunday to express her support for justice for Brooks, a 27-year-old black man who was fatally shot by police in Atlanta, Georgia.

"man F**K. watching this video made me so f**king angry. F**K THIS SH*T," Eilish wrote. "JUSTICE FOR RAYSHARD BROOKS. F**K THIS S*IIIIIIIIT. #justiceforrayshard!!!!"

"WHY ISNT EVERYONE TALKING ABOUT THIS??" she added.

Eilish's brother, Finneas O'Connell, also posted about Brooks' death, writing that the situation is "so f**ked up."

"[It's] such a good example of EXACTLY what’s so f**ked up about the police in America," he added. "Asleep in his car in a parking lot. Shot to death. Don’t let yourself be numb to this. Don’t let the world stay this way."

Eilish and her brother join celebrities including Justin Timberlake who have spoken out in response to Brooks' death. On Monday, the family's lawyer shared that Tyler Perry will be covering the costs of Brooks' funeral.

Brooks was fatally shot by police at a Wendy's drive-thru after officials said he resisted arrest and stole an officer's taser. An autopsy found that Brooks suffered two gunshot wounds to his back and he died of organ injuries and blood loss, the Fulton County Medical Examiner said on Sunday. The manner of death was listed as a homicide.

Less than a day after Brooks' death, Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields stepped down from her role. Former Assistant Chief Rodney Bryant, who is black, will serve as the city's interim police chief.

Additionally, Garrett Rolfe, the officer who fatally shot Brooks, was fired. Devin Brosnan, another officer at the scene, was placed on administrative duty.

Brooks' death has sparked another wave of intense protests against police brutality and racial injustice in Atlanta.