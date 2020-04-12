Billie Eilish Is Refunding Money to Fans After She's Unable to Reschedule Tour Amid Pandemic

Billie Eilish's plans for her Where Do We Go? world tour didn't go as planned. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the 18-year-old singer announced on Thursday that they will be refunding fans for their tickets and VIP passes for her previously postponed tour.

"Hi guys, I wish that I could have seen you on tour this year. I've missed performing for you and being on stage so much I can't even tell you," she wrote on social media. "We’ve tried as many different scenarios as possible for the tour but none are possible, although I know so many of you want to hold onto your tickets and vip passes, the best thing we can do for everyone is to get the money back into your hands as soon as we can."

She directed her fans to keep an eye out for an email with more information, adding, "When we’re ready and it’s safe we’ll let you know when everyone will be able to purchase tickets again for the next tour."

The "Therefore I Am" singer concluded by telling her fans how much she loves them and reminding them to "stay safe, drink lots of water, wear a mask."

A note from Billie on the “WHERE DO WE GO?” World Tour. pic.twitter.com/y23giu5agi — billie eilish (@billieeilish) December 4, 2020

On March 12, the singer announced that all of her North American tour dates would be postponed until further notice.

"I'm so sad to do this but we need to postpone these dates to keep everyone safe," Eilish said in a press release at the time. "We’ll let you know when they can be rescheduled. Please keep yourselves healthy. I love you."

The news came just three days after she kicked off her Where Do We Go? tour in Miami. She even posted on Instagram about how well the first two shows of the tour went and asked fans if they were "ready for more."

Eilish isn't the only artist who has had to put their tours on hold. Many are still figuring out what 2021 looks like amid the ongoing pandemic and continued nationwide lockdowns.

Eilish, meanwhile, has continued to release new music. Last month, she dropped "Therefore I Am," and performed the single live for the first time at the American Music Awards. For more, watch the video below.