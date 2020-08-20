Billie Eilish Performs 'My Future' During DNC, Says Trump Is 'Destroying Our Country'

Billie Eilish is lending her voice to the Democratic National Convention. The singer joined night three of the DNC on Wednesday, debuting the first live performance of her single "My Future" and speaking candidly against Donald Trump.

"You don't need me to tell you things are a mess. Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about," Eilish said ahead of her performance. "We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and COVID, not deny them. Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality."

She continued, "That starts by voting for someone who understands how much is at stake, someone who's building a team that shares our values. It starts with voting against Donald Trump and for Joe Biden. Silence is not an option, and we cannot sit this one out."

She proceeded to perform "My Future" alongside brother FINNEAS on the guitar. Watch below.

Eilish, who is old enough to vote for the first time in 2020, has made her political views clear and has criticized President Donald Trump in the past. She's also spoken out about what she believes in -- in a passionate post on Instagram in May, she fiercely supported the Black Lives Matter movement and condemned those saying "All lives matter."

Heading into the election, Eilish has teamed up with the nonprofit HeadCount to help educate her millions of fans on how to register to vote and participate in the election.

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020 -- head over to Vote.org to register to vote and to get all the latest information.