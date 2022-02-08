Billie Eilish Reacts to First Oscar Nomination for 'No Time to Die'

Billie Eilish could soon be halfway to an EGOT!

The seven-time GRAMMY winner landed her first Oscar nomination on Tuesday, scoring a Best Original Song nod for "No Time to Die" from the 2021 James Bond film of the same name.

Eilish was nominated alongside her brother and creative partner, Finneas, for scoring the opening credits to Daniel Craig's 007 swan song. However, due to COVID-19 theater restrictions, "No Time to Die" was actually released in May 2020, a year and a half before its accompanying film would hit theaters.

Following the news of their nomination, Billie and Finneas released a statement to ET, saying, "Words cannot describe how honored and excited we are to have been nominated for an Academy Award for our song 'No Time To Die.' It was a lifelong dream of ours to write a Bond theme, and one we never thought would ever come true. It’s completely unbelievable that we are here being recognized for this song, and this is a peak life experience for us as songwriters and artists. To be recognized today among these other incredible nominees is something we most certainly do not take for granted."

"Thank you to the Academy, from the bottom of our hearts," the statement continued. "Thank you to Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson for allowing us this incredible opportunity, and to be part of Daniel Craig’s unparalleled legacy as James Bond. Thank you to Cary Joji Fukunaga, and last but not least, thank you to Hans Zimmer, Stephen Lipson and Johnny Marr for being an absolute joy to work with on this song."

"No Time to Die" has already won the GRAMMY Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media, and Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song, and is nominated in the category at the upcoming Critics' Choice Awards.

The 94th Annual Academy Awards air live on Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Oscars coverage and check out highlights from last year's ceremony in the video below.