Billie Eilish Recalls Meeting the 'Very Normal' Royals After Not Paying Attention to the Protocol

Billie Eilish is not much of a rule follower, so when it came time to meet members of the royal family, the 19-year-old GRAMMY winner admitted she wasn't exactly sticking to protocol.

While a guest on Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, host Kimmel asked Eilish about meeting the royals at the world premiere of the new James Bond film, No Time to Die.

"I assume they read you the rules and all that stuff before you met them?" Kimmel asked.

"Oh yeah. Oh yeah. There was a whole list of things," Eilish, who wrote and sings the theme song for No Time to Die, said of meeting Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Charles, and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

"Did you pay attention to those rules?" Kimmel asked, prompting Eilish to mouth "No."

Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP

Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

"But I tried to. I was planning on it and they were just so normal," Eilish added. "They didn't make me feel like, 'Oh, I'm scared, I can't talk to them.' They were very complimentary and they had all these questions for me. They were just very friendly and funny and sweet. I don't know, I can't complain. It was amazing."

Eilish was photographed shaking hands and chatting with the royals, and she wasn't the only one. Rami Malek has also been very vocal about his interactions with the royal family both at the Bond premiere and at the BAFTA Awards.

"For me, I just try to treat them like I would anybody else," Malek recently told ET of the royals. "I'm sure a dose of normality is probably something that is quite refreshing to them."

He added that he tries to ask the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge about themselves whenever he sees them.

"I remember we were at the BAFTAS, and I met them and they have a lot of questions to ask you," he recalled. "But it is nice to just say, 'How are you doing? How are you dealing with all of this? I know you just had kids, one kid, specifically.' So, just try to be normal because they live a very unusual life I imagine."