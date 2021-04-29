Billie Eilish Releases New Single 'Your Power'

Billie Eilish's new single is here!

The performer shared her latest track, titled "Your Power," on Thursday, just a few days after announcing the upcoming release of her highly anticipated sophomore album.

The track is soft and spare, with Eilish's haunting vocals over an acoustic guitar, pleading in the chorus, "Try not to abuse your power."

The music video, directed by Eilish herself, shows her sitting on the side of a mountain in the California desert. During the song's second verse, a snake slowly wraps itself around her neck and torso, perhaps a metaphor for the suffocating power of the song's subject.

"Does it keep you in control for you to keep her in a cage? / You swear you didn't know, you said you thought she was your age," she sings. "How dare you? / How could you? / Will you only feel bad if it turns out that they kill your contract?"

On Tuesday, Eilish officially announced that her new album, Happier Than Ever, is set to drop on July 30.

The singer shared the news on social media, posting the album cover -- which features a much softer look for Eilish, complete with her new blonde hair.

"MY NEW ALBUM 'Happier Than Ever' OUT JULY 30TH!" the 19-year-old GRAMMY winner captioned her post. "This is my favorite thing i’ve ever created and i am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it. i can’t even tell you. i’ve never felt so much love for a project than i do for this one. hope you feel what i feel. alsoooo new song out thursday at 9am too!! AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH."

One day earlier, Eilish teased a snippet of what seems to be the album's title track, a spare ukulele melody with the lyrics, "When I'm away from you, I'm happier than ever."

Fans also shared the Happier Than Ever track list, which is viewable on streaming services:

full track list of billie’s sophomore album, “Happier Than Ever”, out july 30 pic.twitter.com/KRCdIqgeXA — billie eilish source (@billiesource) April 27, 2021

After sweeping the GRAMMYs' Big 4 categories -- Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist -- with her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, in 2020, Eilish pulled off a shocker earlier this year, winning Record of the Year again with her standalone single, "Everything I Wanted." Visibly baffled during her acceptance speech, the young singer paid tribute to rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who was the odds-on favorite in the category with her single, "Savage."

"You deserve this. You had a year that I think is un-toppable," Eilish said. "You are a queen. I want to cry thinking about how much I love you. You're so beautiful. You're so talented. You deserve everything in the world. Genuinely, this goes to her."

After the GRAMMYs ceremony, the fashion-forward star revealed another surprise: she had ditched her signature green-and-black hair and gone blonde. The new look led to plenty of fan speculation about a new musical era, which is now officially underway!

