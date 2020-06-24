Billie Eilish Unfollowed Everyone on Her Instagram

Billie Eilish has unfollowed everyone on her Instagram page. Fans of the 18-year-old singer noticed Wednesday that everyone, including a slew of famous faces, had been removed from her list of people she follows on the social media platform.

While there seems to be one person she follows, when you go on her profile, it doesn't show anyone and appears to be a glitch. The "Bad Guy" songstress has yet to explain her decision. ET has reached out to Eilish's rep for comment.

One thing that Eilish has been vocal about is speaking out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, social injustices and using her platform to educate her followers about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the importance of wearing a face mask.

Eilish has expressed her support for justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Rayshard Brooks, among other Black people who have lost their lives to police brutality.

Last month, the multi-GRAMMY Award winner spoke out and explained white privilege to her followers.

"I've been trying to take this week to figure out a way to address this delicately," she began her post. "I have an enormous platform and I try really hard to be respectful and take time to think through what I say and how I say it. But holy f**king sh*t, I'm just gonna start talking."

"If I hear one more white person say 'aLL liVeS maTtEr' one more f**king time, I'm gonna lose my f**king mind," Eilish wrote in part. "Will you shut the f**k up? No one is saying your life is not hard. No one is saying literally anything at all about you. All you mfs do is find a way to make everything about yourself. This is not about you. Stop making everything about you. You are not in need. You are not in danger."

See how Eilish and many other celebrities have been speaking out and calling for justice in the video below.