Billie Lourd Shares Beautiful Photo From When She Was Pregnant With Son Kingston

Billie Lourd has shared a stunning new portrait from when she was pregnant with her first child, Kingston. Lourd and her fiancé, Austen Rydell, welcomed their son in September.

On Sunday, the 28-year-old actress shared a gorgeous, black-and-white pregnancy photo on Instagram.

The pic showed her posing side-on in a billowing dress while cradling her baby bump with one hand and holding her long locks in the air with the other.

The post came two months after she gave birth to the little one.

“🤍🤰🏻🤍 2️⃣ Ⓜ️🅾️♑️✝️♓️💲,” she wrote.

Lourd, the daughter of late actress Carrie Fisher, also tagged photographer Brian Bowen Smith in the photo.

Lourd stunned some of her followers with the surprise announcement of Kingston’s arrival.

“Introducing: 👑💙Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell,” she wrote alongside a photo of the newborn’s tiny feet on Sept. 25.

“WAIT WHAT????” commented actress Jamie Lee Curtis.

“Congratulations Mama And Papa and family!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” actor Matt Bomer wrote.

Riverdale star Mark Consuelos also offered his congratulations.

