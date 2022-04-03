Billy Porter Rocks Hot Pink Look at 2022 GRAMMYs

Billy Porter is making a statement on the red carpet. The 52-year-old actor stepped out in Las Vegas for the 2022 GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, and stunned in a hot pink Valentino look.

The Pose star's monochromatic outfit featured a flowing, ruffled collared shirt and matching pants. Porter, who's presenting at the ceremony, accessorized the standout look with a silver clutch and heels.

His beauty look was just as bold, as Porter, who wore his hair in braids, opted for blue lipstick.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Porter seemed to have a blast on the red carpet, posing with West Side Story star and GRAMMY performer Rachel Zegler, as well as St. Vincent, who already took home this year's award for Best Alternative Music Album.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy