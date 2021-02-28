Bindi Irwin Calls Husband Chandler Powell ‘the Light of My Life’ Ahead of Daughter’s Birth

Bindi Irwin is feeling grateful to her husband, Chandler Powell. As the couple prepare to welcome their first child in March, they are making sure to share the love with one another.

"Every day I’m thankful for this extraordinary man that I get to call my husband," the 22-year-old conservationist captioned a photo on Instagram of her husband, whom she married last year. "@chandlerpowell, I love you with all my heart. You’re the light of my life."

Chandler also shared some news about their future baby girl.

"Blue tongue lizard family photo! Our baby girl is now weighing in at almost 6 blue tongue lizards...or 6 pounds💙" he wrote, holding up the lizard in a Boomerang clip.

Earlier this month, Bindi's proud mom, Terri Irwin, revealed that her daughter is due in March.

"Bindi is doing so awesome... It's been so special," Terri said on Australia's Sunrise on 7 before joking, "She's due next month, so it's that sweet spot where you really miss being able to see your shoes."

As the family prepares for the birth of Bindi and Chandler's first child, they are also remembering Bindi's dad, the late Steve Irwin.

"He would've been a good, good grandpa. Yeah, he really would've been," Bindi told ET earlier this month. "I don't think we would've ever seen our daughter. He would've just whisked her away into the zoo and it would've been perfect. But it is so nice that we'll be able to introduce her to her grandfather through all of the documentaries. It's really special."