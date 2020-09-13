Bindi Irwin Gushes Over 'Magical' Pregnancy While Showing Off Sonogram

Bindi Irwin's "magical" pregnancy journey continues. The 22-year-old wildlife conservationist took to Instagram on Saturday to share an update on her "human joey."

Posing with her husband, Chandler Powell, a baby kangaroo and a baby koala, Irwin smiled wide while holding up a sonogram.

"The animal joeys we care for are excited to meet our human joey. ❤️ Baby Wildlife Warrior is about about the size of a hummingbird now! We can’t wait to teach our little one about the importance of protecting our planet and the beauty of the wildlife and wild places we love so much," she captioned the pic. "Thank you for your kindness and support on this magical journey."

Powell commented on the photo, "Our little Wildlife Warrior is going to be so loved❤️."

The former professional wakeboarder also added his own photo to Instagram, writing, "Our little human joey with some of our Australia Zoo joeys. Can’t wait for our baby to meet everyone in person. ❤️ Being a dad is already the highlight of my life."

Irwin and Powell announced they were expecting in August, about four months after they tied the knot in a private wedding at the Australia Zoo. The activist has kept fans updated on her pregnancy since, and revealed in a heartwarming post earlier this month how she told Powell he was going to be a dad.

"Discovering that I was going to become a mother will forever be a moment where time stood still," she wrote on Instagram. "I took a test and ran into the kitchen where Chandler was making us tea. He didn’t hear me come in so I speechlessly watched him pouring the water into my most loved hedgehog mug. This news would change the course of our future in the best way. I started crying tears of pure joy and told my sweetheart husband that my test was positive. We were beaming while our adorable puppy Piggy sat on our feet wondering what was going on. It reminded me of just how perceptive animals are."

"We sat together with tea talking about the future and how we were going to share such wonderful, life changing news with the people that we love," Irwin added. "In that short span of time the gorgeous baby I'm carrying became the most important part of our lives."

See more in the video below.