Bindi Irwin Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Chandler Powell

Bindi Irwin is going to be a mom! The 22-year-old Australian wildlife activist and her husband, Chandler Powell, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the news that she's pregnant with their first child.

"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," Bindi captioned a sweet photo of herself and Chandler wearing matching khaki uniforms and holding up a tiny khaki shirt with the family's Australia Zoo embroidered on it in green. "Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you."

Bindi went on to reveal that she's still in her first trimester, but that "we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter."

"We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives," she wrote.

Chandler was over the moon about the news, posting the same image to his account and writing, "Becoming a dad is the highlight of my life. I cannot wait to embark on this new adventure and life chapter with my gorgeous wife, @bindisueirwin. Bee, you’re going to be the most amazing mother."

In March, Bindi, the daughter of the late Steve Irwin, married 23-year-old Chandler in Australia after getting engaged last July.

Back in May 2018, Bindi told ET that she felt her late father would approve of Chandler, a professional wakeboarder from Florida.



"He's always up for a challenge," she explained of her longtime love. "From jumping on crocodiles to getting his little cocky bow tie on, you know he’s doing good. So, I hope Dad would love Chandler. We all love him."

ET recently spoke with Bindi about keeping her last name as a tribute to her late father.

"I think that for me personally, after Dad passed away it was really important for me to feel close to him, and having his last name means so much to me," she said. "Chandler has become an Irwin now. It has become a part of me. Everyone has their own ideas, but the nice thing is that it's 2020 now. Anything works!"

As for Chandler, he credited the late Crocodile Hunter star for bringing the couple together.

"The biggest thing I would like to say is just, thank you on behalf of the world and especially me for inspiring my love of wildlife," Chandler said during the emotional interview, adding that he grew up watching Steve's documentaries in his khakis when he was four years old. "[It] made me really fall in love with all forms of wildlife. So in a way, he brought us together because when I came to Australia after watching his documentaries, I wanted to come visit Australia Zoo and that was when we met."

"Bindi was giving me a tour of Australia Zoo on the day I came to visit," he continued. "So the biggest thing I would like to say to him is, thank you for inspiring my passion in life and also bringing me and Bindi together because if it weren't for him, I don't know how we would have met."

