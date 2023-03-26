Bindi Irwin Pens Sweet Message to Daughter Grace Warrior on 2nd Birthday: 'Happy Birthday to My Whole World'

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell marked a special occasion! On Saturday, the couple celebrated their daughter, Grace Warrior's, 2nd birthday. The proud parents honored the special day with sweet messages.

"Our TWO year old girl! Happy Birthday to my whole world. 💗," Bindi wrote next to a series of photos of her, Chandler and Grace smiling during a snowy getaway.

"Grace Warrior, you are the sunshine that fills our lives. Every day I am amazed by your hundreds of words and smiles, fascination for the natural world/every animal you discover and your adventurous soul. You see wonder in everything and remind me that the world is made of magic. Being your mama is the best part of my life. I love you with my entire heart, for all of my existence."

Chandler celebrated his baby girl on his respective Instagram.

"Two whole years of magic," he wrote next to a picture of him and Grace enjoying the snow.

"Grace, you amaze me and your mama every day. From rescuing beetles off sidewalks to spotting birds and climbing trees, you are always up for an adventure. I can’t wait to see everything you achieve next. I love you and being your Dada is the best. ❤️ Happy Birthday!!!"

Bindi also took to her Instagram to share some pictures from their birthday girl's party.

"Garden party with our birthday girl. 💛," she wrote.

In the pictures, Grace looks all grown up as she shows off a pretty blue dress. In another picture, the birthday girl plays with her pug-themed birthday hats as she stands at a table with a cake that says her name.

Bindi's celebration of her baby girl comes just weeks after she revealed she was going through a private health battle. Earlier this month, the Crickey! It's the Irwins star shared that she underwent surgery for endometriosis.

Following a successful surgery, Bindi revealed that she is a "new me" and can focus on the things that matter the most to her -- now that her health is taken care of.

"Healing ✨ I have spent the week reading your kind words and stories of strength through your own experiences with endometriosis," she wrote next to a picture of her smelling roses. "Thank you with all my heart for sharing. I can finally see a new me on the journey towards better health. I can’t wait to be able to focus all my energy on our family and the conservation work we are so passionate about. Sending my love and light your way."