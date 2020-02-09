Bindi Irwin Says 'Time Stood Still' When She Found Out She Was Pregnant: How She Told Chandler Powell

Bindi Irwin says "time stood still" when she found out she was going to be a mom. The Dancing With the Stars alum took to Instagram on Tuesday to reflect on her and husband Chandler Powell's journey to parenthood, sharing how she told him she was pregnant.

"Discovering that I was going to become a mother will forever be a moment where time stood still," she wrote. "I took a test and ran into the kitchen where Chandler was making us tea. He didn’t hear me come in so I speechlessly watched him pouring the water into my most loved hedgehog mug. This news would change the course of our future in the best way. I started crying tears of pure joy and told my sweetheart husband that my test was positive. We were beaming while our adorable puppy Piggy sat on our feet wondering what was going on. It reminded me of just how perceptive animals are."

"We sat together with tea talking about the future and how we were going to share such wonderful, life changing news with the people that we love," Irwin added. "In that short span of time the gorgeous baby I'm carrying became the most important part of our lives."

The 22-year-old conservationist called her pregnancy a "blessing." "Our baby Wildlife Warrior is going to be so very loved by our families and entire Australia Zoo team," she gushed. "I can’t wait to find out what this amazing new soul loves in life, and experience the world all over again through their eyes."

Irwin and Powell announced they were expecting last month, about four months after they tied the knot in a private wedding at the Australia Zoo. The special day also included a tribute to Irwin's late father, Steve Irwin.

In a May 2018 interview with ET, Irwin said she felt her dad would approve of Powell, a former professional wakeboarder from Florida.

"He's always up for a challenge," she explained of her longtime love. "From jumping on crocodiles to getting his little cocky bow tie on, you know he’s doing good. So, I hope Dad would love Chandler. We all love him."

And ET recently spoke with Irwin about keeping her last name as a tribute to her late father.

"I think that for me personally, after Dad passed away it was really important for me to feel close to him, and having his last name means so much to me," she said. "Chandler has become an Irwin now. It has become a part of me. Everyone has their own ideas, but the nice thing is that it's 2020 now. Anything works!"

See more in the video below.