Bindi Irwin Shows Off Growing Baby Bump for the First Time

Bindi Irwin's little girl is growing! The wildlife activist, who is expecting her first child with husband Chandler Powell, took to Instagram on Sunday to show off her burgeoning baby bump for the first time.

"My beautiful mum took this photo yesterday," Bindi captioned the pic, which shows her on profile, cradling her growing belly.

"Baby girl is doing great. Every time we get an ultrasound she’s incredibly energetic and always moving around," she added. "She’s now about the same size as a mountain pygmy-possum. Too cute! 💛. "

Chandler commented on the pic, "She’s already growing up so fast and she hasn’t even arrived yet. I love you and our baby girl❤️."

Bindi announced her pregnancy in August, and revealed in September that she was expecting a baby girl.

"Baby girl, you are our world. ❤️," Bindi, 22, captioned a sweet photo of herself and Chandler surrounded by pink flowers, holding up a sonogram and posing next to a large tortoise on Sept. 22. "Our beautiful daughter is now about the same size as a hatchling Aldabra tortoise and is as healthy as can be. We can’t wait for her arrival next year."

