Bindi Irwin's Adorable Childhood Throwback Photo Proves Daughter Grace Is Just Like Her!

The 23-year-old animal conservationist took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a snapshot of herself as a little girl casually leaning on the Australia Zoo's late, great Galapagos land tortoise, Harriet.

"Darling Harriet was like everyone’s grandmother. She lived to be 175 years old and loved a hibiscus flower or twenty!" Bindi captioned the pic. "I miss this sweet lady. 🌺🐢"

Harriet was an icon at the zoo in Bindi's childhood, before passing away in June 2006. However, the Australia Zoo is still home to a slew of gorgeous and regal tortoises of many different varieties and -- much like Bindi's connection with Harriet -- 11-month-old Grace has a similar bond with an Aldabra giant tortoise named Igloo!

The proud mom opened up to ET's Lauren Zima recently, and reflected on the adorable friendship her little girl shares with the enormous 400-pound tortoise.

"No joke, he comes up to here on me. Like, up to my waist! He's massive, and the cutest this is is that Igloo, when he sees Grace... he runs across his paddock, which is huge -- and if you're a tortoise, you can't really run very fast but he does his best -- he runs across the paddock to see her and just sits. And she tries to pat him and she just ends up kind of like hitting him on the head."

"They love each other!" Bindi added with a laugh. "It's the funniest thing you've ever seen, and I love that my daughter's best friend is a tortoise."

"It's awesome, it's so cool, and I think it's really special that she's going to get to grow up kind of seeing outside her own bubble," Bindi added. "She's going to get to experience wildlife and wild places and understand the world is so big."

The proud mom -- who welcomed baby Grace with her husband, Chandler Powell, in March 2021 -- said she's thankful that she gets to "guide her on this journey."

"I'm so excited for the journey ahead and to be able to encourage all of her dreams," she shared. "And she's already turning into such a person. I swear, she has been here before. She's an old soul."