Bindi Irwin's Daughter Sweetly Recognizes 'Grandpa Crocodile' Steve Irwin

Bindi Irwin's daughter knows all about Steve Irwin. The 24-year-old conservationist took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video of her and husband Chandler Powell's 1-year-old daughter, Grace, recognizing a photo of the late Crocodile Hunter, who died in 2006.

"Do you see him? Is he over here?" Bindi asks Grace in the sweet clip. Grace responds by running up to a poster featuring her late grandpa, which is hung in a construction zone at Australia Zoo.

"Grandpa Crocodile," Bindi exclaims as her daughter points to the picture.

When Grace runs up to another poster of Steve, Bindi praises, "Good girl," before instructing her daughter to wave to the photo. Grace does just that and, in turn, her mom gushes, "I love you, sweetheart. Grandpa Crocodile loves you too."

"We have a little construction going on to make our Tasmanian devil habitat @australiazoo even more beautiful," Bindi captioned the pic. "Grace’s favourite part? Visiting Grandpa Crocodile. All the love."

Chandler commented on the post, writing, "Her little wave gets me every time."

When ET spoke with Bindi, as well as her mom, Terri, and brother, Robert, the Irwins revealed how the youngest member of their brood is just like Steve.

"I think she's got that determination that Steve had and that connection with wildlife," Terri said of her granddaughter. "Because it is weird to see animals just gravitate to her. So she'll go out in the morning in the stroller, and all the kangaroos just gather around her like they're having a meeting."

"Oh my word, the koalas... literally climb out of their trees to come see her," Bindi agreed. "Her best friend is an Aldabra tortoise... When he sees Grace, he runs across his paddock, which is huge. If you're a tortoise, you can't really run very fast, but he does his best, runs across the paddock to see her and just sits. She tries to pat him, and she just ends up kind of hitting him on the head."