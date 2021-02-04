Bindi Irwin's Newborn Daughter Grace Warrior Meets Her First Crocs -- But It's Not What You Think!

Bindi Irwin's baby girl is spending time with some crocs! The 22-year-old conservationist's mom, Terri Irwin, and brother, Robert Irwin, both took to Instagram on Thursday to celebrate April Fool's with the help of newborn Grace Warrior.

In the funny photo, Bindi lovingly gazes down at her one-week-old daughter, as her mom, brother, and husband, Chandler Powell, all pose around them while holding Crocs -- the shoes, not the reptile.

"Grace’s first experience with crocs!!! 🐊 #AprilFools," Robert wrote alongside the pic. Terri similarly captioned the photo, writing, "Beautiful baby Grace, first croc encounter...April Fool’s!"

Bindi and her Chandler welcomed their baby girl on March 25, their first wedding anniversary. The pair announced their daughter's arrival on Instagram, with Bindi gushing, "Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light."

"There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl," she added. "She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed."

Meanwhile, Chandler wrote that meeting his daughter was "the best moment of my life."

"You have a big life ahead of you and no matter what, you will be surrounded by a whole lot of love," he wrote. "Thank you for gracing your beautiful mother and me on our wedding anniversary, so excited to have you home."

Bindi and Chandler, who are set to give fans an intimate look at their road to parenthood in an hour-long Discovery+ special, celebrated Grace's first week of life by sharing new pics of their daughter.

"Our perfect Grace Warrior is one week old," Bindi captioned the pics. "This week has been filled with sweet snuggles and infinite love."

"One week as a family of 3," Chandler wrote alongside his post. "My two beautiful girls make every day perfect."

Watch the video below for more on Bindi and Chandler's family.