Blac Chyna Says She'll 'Always Have Respect' for Exes Rob Kardashian and Tyga Amid Transformation

Blac Chyna is sharing some love for Rob Kardashian and Tyga, her exes and the father of her children. The 34-year-old model and TV personality shares 10-year-old son, King, with Tyga and 6-year-old daughter, Dream, with Rob.

During an interview on SiriusXM's Sway in the Morning, Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, is asked if her exes are aware of her recent transformation in which she is reversing past cosmetic procedures and having her fillers dissolved.

"You know, I haven’t heard anything yet. But I am pretty sure that they see it and every day we are changing," Chyna said of her exes. "We are getting older and I am just grateful for my kids. So I will always have that respect for them, and vice versa. That’s all I ask for, respect."

When asked if she's apologized to people from her past in the wake of her new lifestyle, Chyna admitted that she has "reached out" to a few people, but noted, "Honestly, I'm very unapologetic because I feel like sometimes it's just not me. Forgive and forget, absolute, like, I forgive people for what they've done to me."

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

As for future romantic entanglements, Chyna shared, "Honestly, that's not even my focus, and that used to be my focus. I'm not worried about that right now. I'm worried about me. It's all about me, and I like that. I like that a lot."

Chyna also opened up about her decision to change her lifestyle and undo some past cosmetic work.

"I just got sick and tired of being in the same patterns," she explained. "I thought, 'Obviously, there's something that I'm doing wrong.'"

As for her kids' reactions to her recent transformation, Chyna said that they simply shrugged and told her, "OK," when she explained that she was reducing the size of her breasts and butt.

"When Dream saw my nails, she was like, ‘Your nails!'" Chyna recalled. "Because she looks up to me and every time she's like, ‘I can't wait ‘til I get older so I can get long nails, Mommy.' So, now when she sees my nails, she's like, ‘Ooh, you have short nails. I like your nails.' It's more relatable to her and showing her that you don't have to have long nails. I feel like anything that I do, they're like real sponges now and they're gonna be on to me. It ain't no spelling out the curse words. They know how to spell quite well. And they catch on to everything."

