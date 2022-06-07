Blac Chyna's Lawyers Respond to Claim She's Trying to Back Out of Rob Kardashian Revenge Porn Settlement

Blac Chyna is speaking out about Rob Kardashian's most recent claim against her. On Monday, lawyers for Rob filed a motion to enforce a settlement that he claims he and Chyna agreed to regarding their upcoming revenge porn lawsuit, which dates back to the 2018 leak of a sex tape that allegedly shows Chyna and an unknown man.

In a statement to ET, Chyna's lawyer, Lynne Ciani, claims that Rob and his attorneys have "violated California law" by disclosing details of the alleged settlement.

"Under California law, settlement discussions are confidential. Rob Kardashian has violated California law by revealing alleged details of ongoing settlement discussions," Ciani says. "Chyna is permitted under California law to disclose that settlement discussions regarding her revenge porn case against her ex-fiancé are ongoing. When and if a confidential settlement is reached on this case, Chyna will alert the court first and then the media."

Ciani also referenced the recent trial in April, in which Chyna sued Rob and members of his famous family. While Chyna lost the defamation and contract interference claims against the Kardashian-Jenner family, Ciani notes, "a Los Angeles jury soundly rejected Rob’s testimony that Chyna had physically abused him. The jury found that Chyna, in fact, had not physically abused Rob."

In Rob's court documents filmed on Monday, he claims that, on or about May 23, he "entered into a settlement agreement on terms first proposed 12 days earlier by Chyna" in her revenge porn lawsuit in order to "avoid the expense and public spectacle of trial."

"Unfortunately, after the parties entered into the settlement agreement, in a complete reversal, Chyna and Ms. Ciani repudiated the agreement and tried to back out of the deal because Chyna changed her mind," the docs allege, further claiming that Chyna and her lawyer "acted in bad faith."

As for the terms of the alleged settlement, the docs claim that it had to do with another lawsuit in which both Rob and Chyna are defendants.

The former couple, who are parents to 5-year-old daughter Dream, are both being sued by Chyna's one-time friend, Justin C. Jones, on the claims of public disclosure of private facts and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

According to the docs, on May 11, Chyna's attorney said that she would agree to settle and dismiss any claims in the revenge porn case if Rob’s counsel was able to secure a general release and settlement agreement with Jones whereby Chyna would not pay any monies or consideration of any kind to Jones.

Days later, the docs claim, Chyna's attorney "sent an email memorializing the terms of the settlement proposal" to Rob's lawyers, who "sent an email accepting the settlement proposal" that same day.

"Because Rob accepted Chyna’s settlement proposal and agreed to obtain a general release and settlement agreement of the Jones Case without any payment to Jones by Chyna, Rob seeks a Court order enforcing the settlement agreement and dismissing the [revenge porn claims]," the docs read.

Because Rob claims to have accepted the terms of the alleged settlement, the docs read, the revenge porn lawsuit "should be dismissed with prejudice."

"The proposal made by Chyna through her counsel was 'sufficiently definite' and the parties confirmed the other material term – mutual general releases – in writing," the docs read. "With the email saying the releases were 'confirmed,' the parties had consented to the material terms of the settlement agreement."

"Chyna is obligated to dismiss her claims against Rob with prejudice and execute general mutual releases," the docs continue. "No jury should be empaneled, judicial resources wasted or witnesses compelled to testify because the parties have already entered into a settlement agreement for dismissal of this lawsuit."

The matter is set to be addressed in a court hearing on July 11. Rob's lawyers have asked that, instead of having the revenge porn trial begin on June 13 as scheduled, it be delayed until the court rules on his motion to enforce the settlement.