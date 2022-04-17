'Black-ish' Cast Says Final Goodbye as Series Officially Ends With Emotional Finale

Goodbye, Johnsons! Tuesday night marked the series finale of ABC's well-loved sitcom, Black-ish, after an adventure-packed eight-year run.

The series ended with the family having one final dance party in the street with their closest friends and family, and a Latinx couple moving into the Johnson family home.

To commemorate the occasion and say a final farewell after eight seasons, the cast took to social media to share heartfelt tributes, from sweet throwback videos from behind the scenes to joyous celebrations of the show's legacy and what's to come next.

Ahead of the episode, Anderson shared a clip from the episode and wrote alongside it, "Tonight marks the end of an era that has made such a monumental mark in not only my life... but also in my Co-stars, the Team at ABC, staff & crew and all of the guest stars that we have had on this show as well!"

The 51-year-old actor noted that "what this show has done and shown for the culture and African American families... really all American families overall, will never be forgotten."

"I am humbly honored..." he added. "Emotions are running the full gammet [sic] from joy, pride, sadness... Adoration and more! #Blackish is truly and forever will be one of my profainly [sic] proudest moments."

Ross shared a gallery of videos from her time on set with her co-stars, writing, "If you thought @blackishabc was funny, the moments between takes gave the show a real run for its money!"

"We had so much fun at work. Here's just a few of the fun moments we had. They say the family that plays together, stays together," she added. "And even though these incredible humans were just my tv family, I think that means we're forever 🖤 "

Lewis shared an adorable video of her "grandbabies" dancing on set, as well as a video of her singing goodbye to the ABC sitcom.

"I think a little bit of me got into a little bit of them in all those 8 years. I'm gon' miss my grandbabies. ❤️ @blackishabc" the 65-year-old star wrote beside the first video.

"Thank you for 8 GREAT seasons. ❤️❤️❤️," she added in the clip of her singing, where she revealed that she would be releasing her second book, Walking in My Joy, in the summer.

Scribner also made an Instagram post, where he shared several photos and videos from his time on the series.

"So many years and so many memories. Feeling very thankful for this family we built," the 22-year-old wrote. "To my family, friends, and all of you; thank you for supporting me on this journey. Tonights episode is a celebration of all of the laughs, tears, and stories we've shared for the past eight seasons. Thank you for sharing this beautiful experience with us and for being apart of our ish-family🖤🖤🖤"

Brown shared similar sentiments in his Instagram post, writing, "I'm forever grateful to be a part of such a special show that touched so many people in our culture." The 17-year-old also shared a black-and-white family photo on his Instagram Story on Tuesday, and reshared several of his co-stars' posts with hearts.

Shahidi also shared the Johnson family photo, as well as posting a gallery of photos on Monday with a note to series creator Kenya Barris and her TV dad.

"✨GRATEFUL TO GROW UP TOGETHER ✨," she wrote alongside a video of the Johnson siblings. She included a quote from Anderson's interview with The Los Angeles Times, where he noted that he and Barris "looked at the landscape of television" during the show's development and saw "there was nothing that was representing us."

"🤎THANK YOU to Mr. Never the Same ‘fit twice, @kenyabarris and my paDRE @anthonyanderson for creating spaces to thrive and carry on with @grownish ! What a beautiful 8 years ✨," Shahidi added.

ET spoke with the cast during the 39th Annual PaleyFest LA, where the crew reflected on seeing their final season air live and how it feels to say goodbye as their eight-year run ends.

"I think I will miss coming to work every day," Ross admitted, adding that she would miss the "chaos" of being around her TV family and their production crew. "I mean, in all honesty, the last two years in COVID we didn't really get a chance to do my favorite thing on the show, which is hair and makeup in the morning. We were all in the trailer together and it was mayhem at 5:30 a.m. in the morning -- music, lines being run and just like the whole thing. So, very, very exciting to be able to do that and now sad to miss that."

"It was my childhood literally from the age of eight/nine to now [when] we're almost 18," Martin marveled. " It's so insane and it's amazing. I can't imagine how it's been for the families that have been watching for so long to watch all the kids grow up."

Shahidi -- who currently leads Grown-ish, the show's Freeform spinoff focused on the eldest Johnson child -- noted that "it's not like this is goodbye in any sense" since, not only has Grown-ish been renewed for its fifth season, but her TV brother will join her in the new installment, reprising his role as Andre Johnson Jr. as he embarks on his own journey to being "grown."

"It's very cool to have him join because he's already so much a part of the family and some of my favorite episodes are the ones where he joins us," she told ET. "So to have him here full time also feels like some great kind of growth in his own journey as somebody that we've seen try college and try the adult world. It's very parallel to what Zoey's gone through, so I can't wait for them to be together."

Grown-ish's season 4 finale saw Zoey and her friends graduate from the California University of Liberal Arts, marking the start of their lives in the real world. It also marked the exit of the show's six original cast members, including Francia Raisa (Ana), Emily Arlook (Nomi), Chloe Bailey (Jazz), Luka Sabbat (Luca), Halle Bailey (Sky) and Jordan Buhat (Vivek).

Shahidi, Diggy Simmons (Doug) and Trevor Jackson (Aaron) will return for the fifth season, which will follow their post-grad adventures as well as welcome a new class to Cal U, including Scribner's Junior. It's a transition that Scribner said he's "pumped" to tackle.

"I'm excited to continue that story for Junior and see where he goes and how he evolves as a character," he told ET. "I just love the fact that our writers are able to allow our characters to grow 'cause, you know, with a lot of sitcom characters, they stay still, they have the same one line for the rest of it. But Junior has been able to grow as a character and he's going to keep growing in Grown-ish so it really is the natural evolution."

Watch the video below for more on what's next in the -ish universe.