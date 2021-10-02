Blake Lively Gets a 'Hollywood Handshake' From 'Great British Bake Off' Judge Paul Hollywood -- See Her Cake!

Blake Lively is in line to be Star Baker! The 33-year-old actress took to Instagram to show off her impressive flower-covered unicorn cake on her older sister, Robyn Lively's, birthday.

"If I don’t get a handshake from @paul.hollywood after decorating this one, I quit," Lively wrote after showcasing the detailed pink creation on Instagram.

Paul Hollywood is a judge on The Great British Bake Off, who is known for his discerning eye and palate. On the show, he offers what's referred to as the "Hollywood Handshake" if a creation is particularly delicious or impressive.

Well, Lively got her wish, taking to her Instagram Stories to show off a comment on her post from Hollywood himself.

The 54-year-old British baker and TV personality commented with an handshake emoji, adding, "Nice work."

Lively shared several zoomed in screen grabs of the comment, writing, "Byeeeeee."

Blake Lively/Instagram Stories

The mother of three has made it clear she thinks cakes are a more appropriate birthday treat. Back in October, she shared funny photos of her husband, Ryan Reynolds, celebrating his birthday with a partially-eaten pie.

"1) Who is the lost soul that selects birthday PIE. 2) What ANIMAL eats their cake (pie) without first blowing out the candles," she wrote. "@vancityreynolds that’s who. Happy Birthday. I honestly can’t believe we’re still married."