Blake Lively Pulls Off Amazing Wardrobe Transformation on Met Gala Red Carpet With Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have taken date night to the Met Gala red carpet. On Monday, the couple made an appearance at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, looking glamorous and brilliantly chic -- and Lively even pulled off a costume change on the main steps.

This year's Met Gala accompanies the second part of the Costume Institute's exhibition, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," with the controversial theme "Gilded Glamour and White Tie." The concept is a homage to the United States' Gilded Age, an era of immense economic growth and major industrialization, as well as massive income inequality, political upheaval, and post-Civil War racism.

Lively and Reynolds kept true to the theme, with Reynolds wearing a classic tuxedo -- including a striking gold pocket watch -- and Lively rocking an outfit that began as a shimmering, copper art deco gown, created by Versace.

Then, after some quick adjustments, the gown transformed into a blend of metallic copper and pale green copper patina.

Speaking with ET's Rachel Smith on the red carpet, Lively -- who also rocked Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and Christian Louboutins -- explained her inspiration for the general design of the ensemble.

"I looked at New York City architecture for this event, and I loved the copper patinas," she shared. "I asked Versace if we could do it and they said, 'Oh god, OK, let's try!' And we did."

The transformation was quick, and elicited a surprised cheer from the crowd.

Designer Tom Ford, Instagram head Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour, the Artistic Director of Condé Nast and the Global Editorial Director of Vogue, also co-chaired the 2022 event after last September's Part One of the In America exhibit.

Lively's last Met Gala appearance was in 2018, where the star went solo as her husband was in Madrid, Spain, for a Deadpool 2 photocall. The Simple Favor actress had no trouble at all shutting down the carpet herself. Lively wore a stunningly regal Atelier Versace gown with sheer paneling down either side, paired with over $2 million worth of Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

And similar to some of the other fabulous Met Gala looks, Lively honored the year's theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," with a crown headpiece. And, a true testament to the attention to detail of the ensemble, her hair was actually colored by hairstylist Rona O’Connor of Lukaro Salon to match her dress.

