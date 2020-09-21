Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Reveal How They Spent Quarantine Together in 'The Voice' First Look (Exclusive)

For Shelton and Stefani, who ended up quarantining together in Oklahoma while in lockdown, it was a fruitful affair for the couple. Literally.

"This summer during quarantine, I learned how to make jam," Shelton reveals in the video, accompanied by snapshots of the homemade jam-making process. "I have about six or eight peach trees, and every year they make a bunch of peaches and we eat them. But this year, since we were there and there were so many and there was nothing else to do, we got online and we learned how to make jam. We've made, like, cases of peach jam. That's a lot of work! Probably will never do that again but I know how to do it."

Stefani says it was "magical" spending all her time with Shelton and her kids because "we don't ever have that much solid time together."

"We did do a lot of fun stuff," shares the 50-year-old singer, who returns to one of the red chairs as a full-time coach for the first time since season 17. "We did a lot of cooking. I learned how to make sourdough bread like everybody else; it took me like a month to get the starter right. We did so much stuff. We built a garden. We planted zinnias. I mean, we planted thousands of zinnia flowers. It was a lot of stuff that you dream about doing that you never have time to do."

They last appeared on The Voice together on the season 18 finale, when they performed their duet, "Nobody But You," from Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

Legend, meanwhile, spent the early part of lockdown finishing up his album, Bigger Love, and raising his two young children, Luna and Miles, with his pregnant wife Chrissy Teigen. In one candid moment, the cameras captured Legend attempting to hire a homeschool teacher for his kids while in between takes on The Voice set. "Free time really didn't increase very much during quarantine for me," he admits.

"The thing with quarantine for me is that everyone's been bored, and I've been working," Clarkson says with a laugh of her life in lockdown. "I'm actually thankful for it because I have a job. Having my talk show, it has been nice talking to people all over the world that really remind you that there are some really beautiful souls and spirits out there doing amazing things that really need a spotlight and are really helping."

Watch ET's exclusive The Voice sneak peek below.

The Voice premieres Monday, Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.