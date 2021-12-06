Blake Shelton Calls His Wedding to Gwen Stefani the 'Greatest Gig I Ever Had!'

Martial bliss and good vibes. Blake Shelton is still overjoyed thinking back to his gorgeous wedding with Gwen Stefani.

The Voice coach sat down on Monday with Ellen DeGeneres, and opened up about his fun, intimate nuptials on his ranch in Oklahoma in July.

Shelton joked about how he let his then-bride-to-be take the reins when it came to wedding planning, and he just tagged along -- even when he got criticized for it in the press.

"I was saying in an interview, 'Well, I'm letting Gwen do whatever she wants for the wedding.' And then some writer wrote, 'Oh, look, he's already a lazy deadbeat husband,'" Shelton recalled. "But the truth is, I am."

"But it was all her idea, her vision," he said of the wedding itself. "All I had to do was drink and kiss Gwen Stefani. It was the greatest gig I ever had!"

After looking back at the event -- and admitting that he "purposely did not invite Adam Levine" to the wedding, because he just thought that would be funny -- he said the event really only included a handful of people, including those working the event.

"[It was] less than 30 people total. It was awesome," Shelton said. "It was exactly what it needed to be."

With Christmas around the corner -- which marks the first as a married couple -- Shelton explained how, year after year, he's told Stefani not to get him anything, because he doesn't really need anything. Then, without exception, Shelton wakes up Christmas morning with a mountain of gifts with his name on it -- and not much in the way of presents for her.

So, this year, he's making sure that doesn't happen again.

"I had to get on the phone this morning with this internet company because they thought it was credit card fraud," Shelton shared, explaining that he's truly going overboard when it comes to presents.

"I'm getting her a bunch of stuff," he added. "I don't know if she's going to like any of it, but it's gonna look good in the wrapping paper."

For more on the cute couple, check out the video below.