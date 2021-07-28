Blake Shelton Introduces Wife 'Gwen Stefani Shelton' During Post-Wedding Performance

Blake Shelton is proud to call Gwen Stefani his wife! The 45-year-old country star delighted fans at the CMA Summer Jam in Nashville, Tennessee, on Tuesday, when he brought out Stefani, 51, during his performance.

The pair, who tied the knot earlier this month, sang their duet, "Happy Anywhere," for the sold-out crowd at Ascend Amphitheater. After Stefani walked out to cheers from concertgoers and the couple sang a bit of their song, Shelton took a pause to officially welcome "Gwen Stefani Shelton" to the stage.

Shelton, wearing a black button-up shirt and jeans, and Stefani, sporting a white top and skirt ensemble, continued singing the romantic tune while looking adoringly at each other the whole time.

Stefani shared a photo of her outfit on Instagram, writing, "@blakeshelton next time I get to wear a pretty dress will u take a picture with me? gx #picturetakerhater"

Fans who weren't able to attend in person will get to see the newlyweds' time on stage later this year, as the concert, which also featured performances from Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert, is set to air in a primetime special on ABC.

This isn't the first time the happy couple has hit the stage since getting hitched! Following their July 3 wedding, Shelton and Stefani performed together at the country crooner's Ole Red bar in his native Oklahoma. The pair sang their duets, "Happy Anywhere" and "Nobody But You," during the intimate show.

Shelton and Stefani's wedding took place at his Oklahoma ranch, and was officiated by The Voice host Carson Daly.

"It was absolutely a picture-perfect intimate wedding with family. Everyone at the wedding was so thrilled to see Gwen and Blake finally get married," a source told ET of the nuptials. "They have been talking about a wedding for so long and wanted nothing more than to officially call themselves a family. It was a fairy-tale experience even for the guests."

"Everyone who attended the ceremony was talking about Gwen and Blake's love for one another," the source added. "They have been so careful because they've had their hearts broken and this wedding made everyone feel like dreams do really come true. They have both been through a lot and deserved to find each other. They were meant to be a couple in every way."