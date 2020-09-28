Blake Shelton Jokes He Gained '117 Pounds' in Quarantine, Says He's 'Trying to Lose Weight'

Blake Shelton has packed on some quarantine pounds. The 44-year-old country crooner jokes on Monday's The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he definitely put on some weight while quarantining with his longtime girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, at his home in Oklahoma.

He also shared that Stefani, 50, had dyed his hair after it went from "salt and pepper" to "just salt."

"I actually really liked it," Shelton says of Stefani's dye job. "I would have really liked it better had I not gained 117 pounds during quarantine. I thought it made me look younger, but I was still just as fat. Now I'm actually trying to lose weight. I'm not opposed to having her color my hair again. I don't care. If it makes her happy, I'm cool with it."

Though the couple has gone back to Los Angeles to film The Voice together, they spent several months in quarantine in Shelton's Oklahoma home.

"It was cool because Gwen, the time that she's spent in Oklahoma over the years has been a week here, a week there. She got to be there and actually see it go from pretty much winter to spring to summer and see some seasons change," he shares. "It was actually the first time that I've been able to be there for that long to see all that happen again. We loved it."

It wasn't just Shelton and Stefani at the house, there was a whole quarantine crew.

"We were able to get the kids there," he says of Stefani's three sons she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. "I think there was 12 of us living in one house there in Oklahoma between her extended family and some friends and stuff, just trying to get away as long as we could."

As the family quarantined together, they were able to work on a creative music video for the couple's new single, "Happy Anywhere." The video was shot and edited by Stefani's brother, Todd.

"Gwen has these five years worth of home videos on her phone and so Todd got the camera out and we shot a few setups of us singing the song and he edited that thing and put the video together and it ends up being maybe my favorite video I've ever had just because it's so honest and real," Shelton shares.

