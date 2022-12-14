Blake Shelton Says He'd Return to 'The Voice' as Gwen Stefani's Team Mentor (Exclusive)

Blake Shelton won his record-extending ninth victory on The Voice on Tuesday -- taking home the season 22 trophy with country crooner Bryce Leatherwood -- but the win was a little bittersweet as it was Blake's final time coaching alongside wife Gwen Stefani.

"This is a Barbara Walters moment, I know what you're trying to do," Blake teased ET's Cassie DiLaura backstage after the emotional finale. "You're not gonna make me cry!"

Blake admitted that he was "so wrapped up in the finale tonight," and his performances alongside his three finalists and famous friend Kane Brown that the gravity of the moment didn't hit him until after the show was over.

"I walked over to Gwen's chair after the cameras went off and she's over there literally sobbing," he shared. "She was like, 'This is our last time that we're going to do this together.'"

Blake added that he doesn't think season 22 will mark Gwen's last as a coach -- "I would hope not for the sake of the show."

"But it will be the last time she and I do this together, and it is crazy to think of how the show changed my life," he said of meeting his wife on the reality competition. "I was so wrapped up in this that I didn't even think about that, and now you're trying to make me emotional!"

So, could the country star ever see himself returning to The Voice -- possibly as a celeb mentor on his wife's team?

"Oh my god, I'd be honored to be Gwen's mentor," Blake shared. "Whatever she tells me to do, I'm gonna do."

The couple are about to have plenty of family time together during the holidays. "Christmas is coming up, I don't know if you knew that," Blake teased.

"It's just gonna be a tour," he added of navigating the festivities with his blended family. "Just having Christmases with the family is a tour within itself... It's gonna be crazy, but it's literally our favorite time of year, so we're excited."

The Voice will return for Blake's 23rd and final season in 2023!