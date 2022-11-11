x
Blake Shelton Shows Off Stockings for Gwen Stefani's Three Kids as He Gets Ready for Christmas

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Shelton-Stefani household. Blake Shelton is taking on the holiday season a bit early to celebrate the Super Deluxe version of his album, Cheers, It's Christmas

In a cute new video set to the 46-year-old country singer's cover of "Up On the House Top," the camera pans past the family's stockings hanging on a windowsill. 

There are sweet red stockings for his wife, Gwen Stefani, as well as her three sons, Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. And then Shelton's stocking is a mismatched tiny green one with "BS" on the front. 

"Had a VERY special guest stop by the studio 🎅🏼..  #CheersItsChristmas," Shelton tweeted along with the video of Santa Claus visiting him in the studio. 

Shelton has been candid in the past about embracing his role as a stepfather to Stefani's three sons even prior to their July 2021 wedding. 

"I take it very serious. But I also have a blast with it, I'm not gonna lie," the country singer said on KFROG's The Ride With Kimo & Heather in February 2021, prior to his nuptials. "I don't take it so serious that I'm not enjoying this time because I really am, especially now that we're five years into this thing. I can't imagine my life without these kids now."

