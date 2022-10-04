x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment Tonight

'Bling Empire: New York' Is Coming to Netflix: Watch the Glitzy First Teaser

'Bling Empire: New York' Is Coming to Netflix: Watch the Glitzy First Teaser

Netflix's Bling Empire is heading to the Big Apple. 

Ahead of Bling Empire's third season, Netflix dropped the first teaser for its upcoming spin-off, Bling Empire: New York. Promising a "new empire" with "bigger bling," the flashy trailer does not disappoint as it teases romance, drama, style -- hello New York Fashion Week! -- and, of course, diamonds. 

"Meet a fresh group of wealthy, sophisticated and hilarious Asian-Americans from New York City, where the quality of real estate is measured by address, not acreage. Conversations are direct, not coded. And competition – for love, for money, and for power – is fierce," Netflix described in a synopsis. "Billionaires, CEOs, and fashion icons - it’s a city where you can be anything you want to be."

Rich Kids of Beverly Hills alum and Bling Empire season 2 star Dorothy Wang is one of the stars taking center stage in Manhattan as cameras chronicle her dating life. As she proclaims, "I'm single -- ready to mingle."

Since a premiere date has not yet been revealed, fans will have to just sit tight on more news from Bling Empire in New York City. Until then, viewers can get a new dose of glamour with the third season premiering Oct. 5 on Netflix. 

RELATED CONTENT:

'Bling Empire' Season 3 Trailer: Kelly's Ex Returns

'Bling Empire' Season 2 Burning Questions Answered! (Exclusive)

'Bling Empire' Season 2 Trailer Kicks Up Drama, Intros New Additions

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Toddler left on road after parent's car was stolen quickly reunited thanks to Kelloggsville bus drivers

Before You Leave, Check This Out