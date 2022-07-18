Blink-182 Guitarist Matt Skiba Questions If He's Still in the Band: 'Your Guess Is As Good As Mine'

Matt Skiba is uncertain about his standing in Blink-182. Earlier this month, the 46-year-old guitarist took to Instagram to share photos of his trip to New Orleans, and a fan asked an important question in the comments section.

"You guys think he is still in Blink?" the fan questioned. "No Blink content here and the Blink guys don't post pictures [with] Matt."

“Your guess is as good as mine," Skiba replied. "Regardless, I am very proud of and thankful for my time with @blink182. We shall see..."

Skiba joined the band in 2015, replacing Tom DeLonge to perform alongside Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus. The trio toured together and released two albums: California in 2016 and Nine in 2019.

Skiba's comment comes after DeLonge, during a November appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, opened up about potentially returning to the band, after he and Hoppus mended their friendship amid Hoppus' cancer battle.

"We always talk about playing together again and I think that that’s definitely something we’re all interested in. Finding the time to do it where it lines up with everybody’s priorities is really all that’s needed, and getting Mark healthy again, getting him strong again," he said. "But yeah, I’m down, I think those guys are down. I think just finding the time to do it and when is really what we just got to figure out."

The next month, Hoppus confirmed to GQ that he's open to the possibility of DeLonge's return.

"We haven't really talked about that, but I'm open to anything in the future," he said. "I don't know how that would work if it's all four of us. Like we're all going to live in the same house again?"