Blue Ivy Makes Sweet Cameo in Beyoncé's New Trailer for 'Black Is King' -- Watch

Blue Ivy Carter has stolen the show in her mom, Beyoncé's, new trailer for Black Is King. The 8-year-old daughter of the superstar and JAY-Z makes a sweet -- and fabulous -- cameo in the latest teaser for the Disney+ special.

In the clip, Blue is seen smiling wide, wearing an elegant white off-the-shoulder dress with a pearl necklace. Her hair is up in a bun and has a gold and pearl crown. Her moment comes around the 0:51 mark.

"To live without reflection for so long might make you wonder if you even truly exist," Bey begins before a crew of hot pink and orange-dressed people are seen. It then goes into new scenes from the forthcoming Disney+ visual album.

Black Is King is based on the music from The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack, which was released last year. "The film reimagines the lessons from the 2019 blockbuster for today's young kings and queens in search of their own crowns," Disney said on Sunday. Many artists featured on The Lion King: The Gift album will also make appearances on Black Is King.

The film includes full-length videos for the songs "Already," "Brown Skin Girl," "Mood 4 Eva" and "My Power."

The visual album was in production for one year, filming in New York, Los Angeles, South Africa, West Africa, London and Belgium. Beyoncé is credited as writer, director and executive producer on Black Is King, with a slew of frequent collaborators also attached.

