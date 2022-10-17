'BMF' Season 2: See First Look With Russell Hornsby and Michole Briana White (Exclusive)

BMF is returning to the small screen for its sophomore season, and ET is exclusively revealing the first look at series stars Russell Hornsby and Michole Briana White in the upcoming installment.

Inspired by a true story, the series follows two brothers, Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory (Da’Vinchi), who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in the country, the Black Mafia Family.

Rooted in family, loyalty, and brotherhood, the series continues to explore the brothers' complex familial relationships with their parents, Charles Flenory (Hornsby) and Lucille Flenory (White), who seek counsel from their spiritual advisor, Pastor Swift (Snoop Dogg). Season 2 begins with Meech and Terry at odds -- Meech wants to expand the business beyond Detroit, while Terry is focused on school and launching a legitimate car-ride service with his Pops. But as the season progresses, the streets implode and the brothers must weigh their options. They risk losing everything as they seek to become stronger than ever and strategically execute a new vision for themselves and their businesses.

Along the way, they form an alliance with Goldie (Oscar winner Mo'Nique), a sophisticated Atlanta strip club owner, who helps Meech lay the groundwork for his future. Expanding beyond Detroit to Lansing, Ohio, and even the South, the brothers face nearly insurmountable obstacles, are confronted with a shocking discovery about a member of their own crew, and battle for every inch of territory.

"I am really excited for audiences to see season 2," Hornsby tells ET. "Charles has an opportunity to get out of the house and live! We’ll see how the Flenory brothers’ actions affect the relationship between Lucille and Charles…drama at its best!"

STARZ

STARZ

Flenory Jr., the son of Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory, and Da'Vinchi return for the new season alongside Hornsby, White, Myles Truitt (B-Mickie) and Steve Harris. Snoop Dogg, Arkeisha "Kash Doll" Knight, Wood Harris and Serayah will also return in their recurring roles.

BMF's second season will also feature Leslie Jones as Special Agent in Charge Tracy Chambers, Caresha "Yung Miami" Brownlee as Deanna Washington and Christine Horn as Mabel Jones, a trusted friend and neighbor to the Flenory family. Despite her vivacious facade, the Flenorys will discover there's more to Mabel than what meets the eye.

La La Anthony, who was recently promoted to a series regular, will reprise her role as Markisha Taylor, the smart, sophisticated and street-savvy wife of a powerful Detroit dealer.

And Kelly Hu joins the cast as a new series regular, playing Detective Veronica Jin, a smart, complex and tough cop out on the streets. Jin's emotional journey is both universal and unique as she is a product of the American Dream shaped by her Chinese immigrant parents, but unique because Jin becomes the only Asian American, female detective in the murder capital of the world in the '80s.

Creator and executive producer 50 Cent announced Mo'Nique was joining the season back in May, describing her character as a sophisticated Atlanta strip club owner with swagger and street smarts. According to a press release, Goldie allies with the Flenory brothers, helping fuel their migration from Detroit to Atlanta. "A fierce protector of her dancers and the people in her world, Goldie isn’t afraid to take care of business, no matter what the cost," the release explained.

BMF premieres on all Starz platforms in January 2023.