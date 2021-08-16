Bob Dylan Sued Over Alleged Sexual Abuse of a 12-Year-Old Girl in 1965

Bob Dylan is facing allegations of grooming and sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl in 1965, in a new lawsuit filed on Friday.

The lawsuit, obtained by ET, was filed by a woman identified only as J.C., who claims that Dylan -- whose real name is Robert Allen Zimmerman -- "befriended and established an emotional connection with [J.C.] to lower her inhibitions with the object of sexually abusing her."

J.C.'s lawsuit claims that Dylan's alleged abuse, "coupled with the provision of drugs, alcohol and, threats of physical violence," left her "emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day."

The documents claim that the alleged abuse occurred during a six-week period between April and May of 1965, and allegedly took place at Dylan's apartment at the Chelsea Hotel in New York.

In a statement to USA Today, a spokesperson for the musician denied the allegations, stating, "The 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended."

In the lawsuit, the plaintiff alleges that Dylan "exploited his status as a musician by grooming J.C. to gain her trust and to obtain control over her as part of his plan to sexually molest and abuse [her]," and as a result, J.C. claims she "sustained physical and psychological injuries."

The lawsuit claims that the injuries she suffered include "psychological distress, humiliation, fright, disassociation, anger, depression, anxiety, personal turmoil and loss of faith, a severe shock to her nervous system, physical pain and mental anguish."

As such, J.C. claims she has incurred years of "medical expenses and will continue to be obligated to expend sums of money for medical care and attention in an effort to cure herself of her injuries."

"Dylan's predatory, sexual and unlawful acts against Plaintiff amounted to a series of harmful and offensive contacts to Plaintiff's person, all of which were done intentionally by him to her without her consent," the legal documents allege.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified compensatory damages and requests a trial by jury.

ET has reached out to representatives for both parties for comment.