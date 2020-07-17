Bob Marley's Family Shares Why They Decided to Remake 'One Love' During This Historic Time (Exclusive)

Amid a global pandemic, civil unrest and systemic racism coming to a head in countries all over the world, Bob Marley's family is coming together to try to do their part to help. Turning to the late musician's iconic tune "One Love," Marley's daughter and grandson are reimagining the song to raise funds and awareness for a good cause.

"It's a song of unity, it's a song that unites everyone," Cedella Marley, Bob's daughter, told ET's Kevin Frazier during a recent video chat, regarding their choice to recreate the classic hit. "When Daddy was writing this song, I don't think color, creed or social status mattered."

"It's really a song of just appreciating the human family, which is all of us," she added.

Bob, who would have been 75 this year, first recorded "One Love" with his group, Bob Marley and the Wailers, and it went on to become one of the artist's biggest hits.

Cedella, along with her son, musician Skip Marley, teamed up with UNICEF to recreate the tune to support UNICEF's efforts to help children whose lives have been devastated by the global impact of COVID-19.

"What we deal with [today] is not only a health pandemic, it's a cultural pandemic, it is a race pandemic," Cedella shared. "For us to be able to have a voice for the voiceless, I think that is something that we are honored to be able to be a part of."

According to Cedella, the pairing worked because of how many songs her father wrote and recorded that promote unity, love, equality, and peace.

"The good thing about Dad's catalogue is that we have songs that resonate for everything and to everyone, and I think choosing 'One Love' for this UNICEF program was very fitting," she added.

"I'm very honored to be a part, you know?" shared Skip, who joined his mom for the interview. "It's very beautiful to see, you know, how the messages just grow and grow."

As for the philanthropic aspect of their endeavor, Cedella explained that Pandora Jewelry and TikTok have signed on as partners for the project, to help raise funds and promote the song.

"[All] proceeds go to help children that are impacted by the pandemic," Cedella added. "We are just happy that we could be a part of it."

The reimagined remake of "One Love," along with an all new music video for the song, comes out on Friday, July 17.