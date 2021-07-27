Bob Odenkirk Gets Support From 'Breaking Bad' Co-Stars and More Celebs Amid Hospitalization

Bob Odenkirk is getting some love and support from his celebrity friends and co-stars as he remains in the hospital.

The 58-year-old actor collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul on Tuesday. He was filming in New Mexico when he fell and crew members called an ambulance, per TMZ, who was first to report the news.

Odenkirk has since received an outpouring of well-wishes from his Breaking Bad co-stars, friends, and fans alike.

Bryan Cranston, who famously played Walter White on the hit AMC drama, took to Instagram, posting a photo of himself with Odenkirk, writing, "Today I woke up to news that has made me anxious all morning. My friend, Bob Odenkirk collapsed last night on the set of Better Call Saul. He is in the hospital in Albuquerque and receiving the medical attention he needs but his condition is not known to the public as yet. Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you."

Aaron Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman on the series, posted a photo of Odenkirk to his own account, simply writing, "I love you my friend.🖤"

David Cross, who co-created and co-starred in the sketch comedy series Mr. Show With Bob and David, starring Odenkirk, posted to Twitter, writing, "I will share what I know when I can but Bob is one of the strongest people I know both physically and spiritually. He WILL get through this."

TV producer John Levenstein replied to Cross' comment, tweeting, "He has the kind of strength that doesn’t make other people feel small. I’ve never gotten any Hollywood bulls**t from Bob. Thinking of you David and hoping for the best."

Odenkirk's Better Call Saul co-star, Michael Mando (Nacho Varga), also shared a picture with the star, writing, "Last night our dear Bob was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed on stage. Send all your positive energy and love to him and his family - let’s hope to have him back as soon as possible White heart I love u so much, my friend xo."

Michael McKean, who plays Chuck McGill on the series, tweeted, "Sending huge love to our @mrbobodenkirk. You got this, brother."

