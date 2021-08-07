Bob Odenkirk Says He's 'Doing Great' After Surviving a Heart Attack

Bob Odenkirk is on the mend. Nearly two weeks after the 58-year-old actor was rushed to the hospital after collapsing on the New Mexico set of Better Call Saul, he took to Twitter to give an update on his condition.

"I am doing great," he tweeted. "I’ve had my very own 'It’s a wonderful life' week of people insisting I make the world slightly better. Wow!"

"Thank you, I love everyone right now," Odenkirk continued, before quipping, "but let’s keep expectations reasonable!"

After hearing the news of Odenkirk's on-set collapse, many of his fans and former co-stars took to social media to pass along their well-wishes and support.

One day later, Odenkirk's rep told ET that the actor was "in stable condition after experiencing a heart related incident."

"He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side," the statement read. "The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery."

That same day, Odenkirk's son, Nate, tweeted that his dad was "going to be okay." Odenkirk and his wife, Naomi, share Nate, 22, and Erin, 20.

Later that week, Odenkirk's longtime friend and collaborator, David Cross, tweeted that the actor was "doing great."

"Just got off the phone with Bob and he's doing great! Joking and japing and joshing," Cross wrote. "Both he and his family are overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and concern everyone has shown. You will be hearing from him soon. But he's doing really well!!!"

Shortly thereafter, Odenkirk himself took to social media for the first time, revealing that he "had a small heart attack," but was "going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery."

"Hi. It's Bob. Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much," he wrote. "... Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon."